Ontario's college system wants the next provincial government to address a $100 million funding gap — and colleges in the northeast say they're particularly hard hit by the lack of cash.

George Burton, president of Canadore College in North Bay, said his school is currently facing about a $7 million shortfall in it's operating budget, in part because the funding system is a one-size fits all model.

Provincial funding for colleges is currently allocated on a per capita basis, meaning those with fewer students get less money.

"Being in the north, we know we have special challenges around population density, and attracting students to the north," said Burton.

He told CBC Sudbury's Morning North that because of the shortfall, about 20 per cent of Canadore's programs are "in jeopardy," saying further that "we're one of the few colleges that have no reserves."

Burton said it's not likely that programs will be cut, but the school has had to enter into partnerships with both public and private partnerships to stay afloat.

And he acknowledged that Ontario's colleges increasingly are relying on the big bucks that come with international students to offset financial challenges.

'Wrong way of thinking'

In fact, many of Ontario's colleges are turning to other money-making ventures to recoup revenue.

Fred Gibbons, the president of Northern College in Timmins, said his school has had to shift its focus to contract training programs, which provide customized training for business and industry.

But Gibbons is concerned these ventures take away from their core mission of post-secondary education.

"You're almost treating the non-post-secondary side of college as a business now, and that's a wrong way of thinking."

Both Gibbons and Burton said the funding model needs to change for colleges in the north to be sustainable.

Gilles Bisson, the NDP candidate for Timmins, said he's spoken with colleges a number of times about the issue.

"I think it's something that we need to take a look at," said Bisson. "The bottom line is there's a certain set cost to operating a facility and it doesn't matter how many people you put in it. There's certain bills that have to be paid, so it can't just be a per-cap funding formula."

The NDP has promised to unfreeze the budget for colleges and universities, while the Liberals have committed to investments in infrastructure and technology.

There is no mention of funding for colleges in the Progressive Conservatives' plan.