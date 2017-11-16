Ontario college students will remain out of the classroom for now as striking professors have voted to reject the latest offer.

About 12,000 college faculty, including professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians have been on the picket lines since Oct. 16. About 500,000 students are affected.

Striking Ontario college faculty reject contract offer; premier issues strong hint at government action to end dispute and get students back in class 'immediately.' — @CBCAlerts

Kim McNab, the picket captain at Cambrian College in Sudbury says 86 per cent of faculty voted down the latest offer.