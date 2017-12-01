The head of the union representing 300 laid-off mine workers says they will be out of work well past Christmas.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, Rick Bertrand, president of USW Local 6500 said the current production interruption at Coleman Mine, announced in November, will continue until the end of January.

The company announced in November it was suspending work at the mine, due to critical repair work at the shaft's ventilation compartment.

Three hundred workers are on a temporary layoff, Betrand said in the release, while 100 have been temporarily transferred to other mine sites.

Ninety workers will continue to work at Coleman for its required maintenance.

"We have been meeting with the Company to discuss the interpretation of our Collective Agreement regarding the temporary layoff," Bertrand said in the release.

"As a result of this, we are pleased that our members will receive a Supplemental Unemployment Benefit wage top-up to 95% of their full earnings."