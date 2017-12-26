The homelessness Network of Sudbury is issuing an extreme cold weather alert for the next 24 hours.

With temperatures expected to plummet to -30 C tonight, the network has put into place a short-term emergency plan.

The Elgin Street Mission will open its doors for the duration of the alert, becoming a round-the-clock emergency warming centre and providing hot meals at night.

Clothing, blankets provided

Workers with L'Association des jeunes de la rue (Community Outreach Program) will also be making contact with people on the street to provide extra clothing and blankets, and transport people to shelters.

The Community Outreach Program will also operate an overnight hotline at (705) 675-6422 to direct callers to appropriate services.

Individuals who may be at risk due to low temperatures in their homes are also eligible for these services.

Environment Canada is expecting Wednesday's temperatures to top out around -23 C, coupled with a 15 kilometre-per-hour wind, dropping the lows to -36 C.

The Extreme Cold Weather Alert program is an initiative funded by the City of Greater Sudbury to protect those who are most vulnerable to intensely cold weather conditions.