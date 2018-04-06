The mayor of Cochrane says the town plans to have a transit system put in place by the fall.

Recently, the federal and provincial governments provided funding for transit infrastructure in a number of communities.

The Town of Cochrane received $58,771.90 from the federal government and $48,487 from the province. To receive the funding, municipalities have to provide 27 per cent of the project costs.

Mayor Peter Politis says the new transit system in his community will consist of two buses.

Until now, there have only been taxis for those who don't drive.

One bus will go across town and one will travel between Taykwa Tagamou First Nation and the town.

Peter Politis is the mayor of Cochrane. (Supplied/Town of Cochrane)

Politis says it takes about half an hour to walk across Cochrane, but public transit is needed.

"Seniors are seniors regardless of whether they're in larger centres or smaller centres, walking half an hour in three feet of snow or two feet of snow is not something that's viable," he said.

"It also adds to the tourism element of our municipality where you know when tourists come to our community they can get on a system that will take them to the key points in our community and they don't have to look that up or try to figure all that out."

Politis says the town won't be responsible for operating the buses. He's hoping to reach a deal with the taxi company to run them.