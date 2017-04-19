After hearing from the Ministry of Indigenous and Northern Affairs that 200 women, children and needy still awaited evacuation from Kashechewan, the town of Cochrane answered the call.

Annual flooding forces the James Bay First Nation to evacuate to neighbouring communities.

Cochrane, with a population of just over 5,000, declared a state of emergency Wednesday, which allowed them to coordinate measures across federal, provincial and municipal levels of government.

In a press release issued today, Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis said the town's response was a matter of northerners helping other northerners.

"As part of our community we're pulling together with the Taykwa Tagamou Nation and the Ininew Friendship Centre to extend our community's collective hand in aid," Politis said

"Along with Chief Sutherland and his council, and CEO Jack Solomon along with his board, we stand with our council as community leaders leading together."

Politis said the community rallied to coordinate the reception of the evacuees.

"Organizing for 200 people in an evacuation effort in just 24 hours is a challenging endeavour at any time," Politis said. "However, it's not too big for our emergency management team and they will proudly represent our community as they always do."

The town expects the evacuation to last upwards of two weeks.