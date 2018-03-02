The town of Cochrane has been named the host of the 2019 Dudley Hewitt Cup, the Central Canadian Junior A hockey championship.

Players and coaches from three other hockey teams in Canada will be part of the sporting event next year, along with the local junior A team, the Cochrane Crunch.

The championship plays out between the winners of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Junior Hockey League and the Superior International Junior Hockey League, plus the host team.

With hundreds of visitors to the town it's a chance to make a good first impression, Cochrane mayor Peter Politis says.

"It's the community charm. When you come to a community from a larger centre, from a busier place, for example, you come and you see how friendly people are, how welcoming people are...I just think that's a marketable, tangible item that we have, that we don't do a good enough job marketing."

Cochrane, Ontario mayor Peter Politis says the 2019 Junior A championship will bring hundreds of visitors to the town for the first time. (Supplied/Town of Cochrane)

He added hosting the Dudley Hewitt Cup is expected to provide economic spinoffs for Cochrane since there will also be players' families and spectators in from out of town.

According to Robert Mazzuca, the Commissioner of the NOJHL, each out-of town team will be bringing about 35 players, coaches and trainers, plus family members. He estimates hundreds of visitors to Cochrane for the Dudley Hewitt Cup.

He adds the NOJHL will provide 10 referees for the matches, plus the other leagues plan to send some as well.

Both Cochrane and Timmins had submitted bids to host the championship.

"Each of the bids were tremendous and the entire Dudley-Hewitt Cup selection committee was extremely impressed with the efforts and submissions put forth by the respective groups," Mazzuca says.

The competition runs from April 30 to May 4, 2019 at the Tim Horton Event Centre in Cochrane.