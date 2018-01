The CN Rail tracks south of Gogama, Ont., have been repaired.

Fifty Via Rail passengers spent more than a dozen hours stranded in Gogama on Tuesday due to news of broken rails further down the line.

On Tuesday night, passengers were loaded onto a bus arranged by Via at 7 p.m.

Jonathan Abecassis, a spokesperson for CN, says the repairs to the tracks were completed Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m.

He could not say what the cause of the problem was.