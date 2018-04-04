A Greater Sudbury field inspector says he argued with a contractor about traffic control by police two weeks before a pedestrian was killed in 2015.

The City of Greater Sudbury is facing six charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. It's in connection with the death of Cecile Paquette, 58, who was killed when she was backed over by a grader in a construction zone on Elgin Street.

Interpaving was contracted by the city to do the work. The company was found guilty of one charge in connection with the case and issued a $195,000 fine.

On Wednesday, Shawn Hilton, a chief field inspector with the City of Greater Sudbury, testified.

He told the court he visited the site every two weeks during the project in 2015, and also did spot checks. He added it was his responsibility to book police at the site to control traffic.

According to Ontario Traffic Control Manual Book 7, police are needed when work is being done under an intersection controlled by a traffic light.

Hilton testified he went to the site on Sept. 15, 2015 and there were no police on site directing traffic and pedestrians, despite work going on at the intersection. He said he argued with the contractor and then shut down the site, despite the project being behind schedule. The site reopened the next day when police were on scene.

Two weeks later, Paquette was killed while crossing the street in the construction zone. There were no police officers present directing traffic at this time, despite the grader working through the intersection.

Two other witnesses are expected to testify for the Crown this week.