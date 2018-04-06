The trial hearing charges against City of Greater Sudbury following the death of a pedestrian in a construction zone in 2015 has wrapped up.

The city is facing six charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act laid after the death of 58-year-old Cecile Paquette who was killed when she was backed over by a grader in a construction site on Elgin Street in 2015.

Interpaving, the company contracted by the city to do the work, was found guilty of one charge and fined $195,000.

Tony Cecutti, the city's general manager of infrastructure services, was the only witness to be called by the defence on Thursday.

During his testimony, Cecutti was asked about the general terms, conditions and wording in city contracts with contractors.

However during the Crown's questioning, Cecutti said he has the authority to override the contractor on traffic control if the company is not doing its job.

Throughout this trial the court has heard about arguments between city inspectors and Interpaving over concerns about traffic control.

Justice Karen Lische will render her decision June 13.