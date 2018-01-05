Two private citizens in Sudbury say they have been named as respondents in a city harassment investigation alongside city councillors Michael Vagnini and Gerry Montpellier.

The investigation stems from allegations that the fire services management team and city staff were harassed during a series of public presentations on a plan to overhaul and upgrade fire services.

The city hired a third-party investigator after the Ministry of Labour ordered an investigation in the fall.

Tom Price and Travis Morgan have now come forward, saying they received letters from the city's human resources department naming them as respondents. The letter also directed them to meet with the investigator on Jan. 15.

Price admits he was a vocal opponent of the fire optimization plan, but said he doesn't know what he's been accused of or why he's named in the investigation.

"I haven't been informed of any of it. And I mean that — nothing," he said.

In a copy of the letter that Price provided to CBC News, he is told that "details of the complaint" will be provided at the interview with the investigator.

Councillor says citizens targeted for 'speaking out'

Both Price and Morgan live in Ward 2 and have volunteered with councillor Vagnini.

In October, the city provided a copy of the original complaint to CBC News. The names of the accused were redacted, but the complaint mentioned "staff members," which CBC learned referred to unpaid advisors working for Vagnini.

Price said he is neither an employee of the city, nor a member of Vagnini's staff.

"When councillor Vagnini wants some technical advice, I look into it," said Price. "I develop the technical information, provide it to him. He then decides what he wants to do with it."

Councillor Vagnini said he thinks both men were named, in part, because of their relationship with him.

"I believe [it's] probably directly related to the fact that they speak out, and Mr. Price speaks out quite a bit," he said.

Tom Price (centre) attended a public meeting for the city's fire services optimization plan on Monday, Feb. 27. (Samantha Samson/CBC News)

Respondents refusing to meet with investigator

Price said he will not be attending the interview on Jan. 15. Travis Morgan told CBC News in an email that he hasn't made a decision yet, and wants more information from the city about what they think he did to justify an investigation.

"All options are on the table," wrote Morgan. "It is disturbing to see this kind of action taken upon private citizens who weren't even the most outspoken."

Vagnini and Montpellier have also refused to attend their interviews as directed. Montpellier said he will only speak with the investigator at his seat in council chambers.

"The reason I'm a councillor is to represent the people of Ward 3," he said. "I feel it fitting... and I feel it's symbolic as well."

Councillor Vagnini said he will be in public meeting room C11 at city hall when it's his turn to be interviewed.

The city did not respond when asked if there would be consequences if any of the respondents refuse to meet the investigator.

In December, the councillors filed a motion with the city requesting a public inquiry into the allegations. That motion will be heard on Tuesday, at the next council meeting.