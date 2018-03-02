Sudbury city councillor Mike Jakubo noticed a change on his face more than a year ago.

He could see a spot that of skin that was discoloured. Jakubo's doctor examined him and told him to come back if there were any changes.

Over time, the spot did change.

"A little bit before Christmas I was looking at Mike's face and I could tell that the spot he had noticed about a year ago had really darkened," Jody, Mike's wife said.

"It was now noticeable to me. A year ago, it wasn't noticeable. I had a hard time really pinpointing what he was seeing. But … at Christmastime, you could tell that it was darker. It had changed shape and I asked him to go get it looked at again."

Mike went back to his doctor who ordered a biopsy be done. Less than a week later, he had the spot, which was a malignant melanoma, removed.

Mike Jakubo, a city councillor in Sudbury, recently had melanoma skin cancer removed from his face. (Supplied/Mike Jakubo)

"The whole brevity of the process really amazed me," Mike said.

"You do hear a lot of stories about waitlists and things that take longer time. And for all of this to happen within a week, it amazed me."

Happy endings not common

Earlier this week, Mike shared his story on Facebook, including a photo of him with 26 stitches on his face.

"When they do remove a melanoma they have to remove an additional half a centimetre around what you can visually see to be bad skin," he said.

"So the patch that was removed was a good-sized triangle."

He decided to lay low for six weeks, which is a challenge for a city councillor. His doctor says he's now in the clear, but says follow up care will be needed for the next five years.

"It's the type of cancer you don't feel sick right away," he said.

"If you can catch it in an earlier stage, then it's quite easy to remove. But if you do let it linger, it can penetrate through the skin and get into the rest of your system."

Jody says the family is impressed with the care Mike received during the ordeal.

"It's not often you hear happy endings to these types of stories," she said.

"I'm so grateful how it turned out for us."