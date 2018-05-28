When Jan-Andrea Day of Sudbury was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer she had a choice.

She could have gone on a bucket list adventure around the world, but instead decided to stay at home and help the less fortunate.

"Time is a gift. I've been given the gift of the present," said Day.

She discovered a program through Public Health Sudbury and Districts called Circles.

It matches people in poverty, called leaders, with community members on firmer economic ground, called allies.

Allies provide mentorship to help guide leaders to a more stable life.

Jan-Andrea Day and Kyle Tarlton are allies with Circles, a program to reduce poverty that is run by Public Health Sudbury and Districts. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Building relationships

"Sometimes it's just a matter of being that support, being a friend, being someone to talk to," said Day.

"I love that it draws us all out of that bubble. And they're teaching us to become more of a community, more important focus on relationships, and I think that's really great."

New ideas and perspectives

Kyle Tarlton was also looking for a way to give back when he received an email about Circles.

He had previously participated in a mentorship program for entrepreneurs in Sudbury and thought Circles would be another meaningful way to engage with the community.

"I like learning and teaching and it's both a great learning experience and a great teaching experience," Tarlton said.

"Being able to rub shoulders with people that are not all in the same position as you is fantastic, because you get new ideas and new perspectives."

Volunteer applications for the Circles program are available on the Public Health Sudbury and Districts website.