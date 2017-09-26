CBC's Up North recently set up shop for a remote broadcast from the Cinefest Sudbury International Film Festival, held at Silver City Cinemas.

We talked about everything from the business of films, to volunteering at the festival, to being an extra or to playing a powerful leading role.

Here's a compilation of the many interviews we did on Sept. 23:

Lucy Blais

Sudbury's Lucy Blais is grinning from ear-to-ear because she adores going to Cinefest. Sometimes she watches so many movies she forgets to eat. (Roger Corriveau)

Thom Ernst

Thom Ernst knows movies. He hosted Saturday Night at the Movies for 15 years and has covered the Toronto International Film Festival for 25 years. He's been a regular at Cinefest every year. (Roger Corriveau)

Forest Goodluck and Ajuawak Kapashesit

Forest Goodluck and Ajuawak Kapashesit play the role of Saul in the film Indian Horse, based on the book by Richard Wagamese. The film deals with some heavy topics and some dark parts of Canadian history. (Roger Corriveau)

Conor Norquay

What's it like to volunteer countless hours for a film festival like Cinefest? Just ask dedicated volunteer Conor Norquay. (Roger Corriveau)

Adric Cluff

Sudbury resident Adric Cluff has been dabbling as an extra since 2014. You may have noticed him in the background of the show Letterkenny. (Roger Corriveau)

Geoff McCausland

Sudbury musician and actor Geoff McCausland had a chance to interact with Hollywood star Ethan Hawke on the set of the Chet Baker biopic that was shot here in 2015. (Jason Turnbull)

Jamie Young

Atikokan's Jamie Young stands with one of his "Foamtastic Creations." Do you recognize the movie series it's from? If you guessed Star Wars, you might be just as big a movie buff as he is. (Jamie Young)

Rob Riselli and Melanie Muncaster

Melanie Muncaster from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund and Rob Riselli from Music and Film in Motion talked about the business side of film festivals like Cinefest. (Roger Corriveau)

Scott Lund

Scott Lund is a well known name in northern Ontario for 30 years with CTV News. And he's also served as the Chair of the Board of Directors for Sudbury's Cinefest International Film Festival. He talks about the impact the festival has had on the region. (File photo)

Tammy Frick and Patrick O'Hearn

Tammy Frick is Cinefest's executive director. (Radio-Canada)