The deaf community in northern Ontario is worried about people falling through the cracks without access to the service of interpreters.

Workers with the Canadian Hearing Society have been on the picket line for eight weeks.

North Bay resident Ernest Guillemette, 86, died in hospital last week without any way to communicate with doctors or nurses, say his friends. His interpreter was on the picket line.

Richardo Boochoon, Guillemette's friend, told CBC's Up North that Guillemette spent his last days in the hospital in North Bay "frightened" and "alone" while Canadian Hearing Society workers continue to strike.

Boochoon is also deaf, and spoke to CBC through an interpreter.

"If you can imagine, he doesn't have an interpreter, and a nurse comes up poking him in the arm," Boochoon said. "Maybe it's a blood transfusion, he has no idea what it's for."

"What's this medication? Is it morphine or is it Gravol? There's no one there to help him understand fully what was going on."

Richardo Boochoon, of North Bay is upset that his deaf friend passed away in hospital without interpreting services during his final moments because of the eight week long strike at the Canadian Hearing Society. (Jason Turnbull/CBC)

One overworked freelancer for the area

Boochoon told CBC the hospital contracted the services of the area's freelance interpreter, who had limited availability.

He said the freelancer "did her best," but was simply overwhelmed with the workload.

"His state in the hospital was complete distress. He had no idea what was going on when the interpreter wasn't there."

Frantic nights were also wearing Guillemette down.

He was admitted into the hospital with $275 in cash, which he stuffed under his pillow.

"He was scared someone was going to steal it," Boochoon said. "Being deaf, not hearing someone enter the room while asleep made nights very nerve-racking."

Boochoon said if the strike had ended, his friend wouldn't have spent his last moments alone.

"He died alone," said Boochoon. "He didn't have a way to communicate if he was in pain."

'Time for the strike to end'

Despite his friend's death, Boochoon said he supports the striking workers.

"We are in full support of CUPE. They haven't had a contract in four years. They've still done their service without question," he said.

"The CEO is the one with the issue. They're not coming back to the table, delaying the process."

Boochoon said even one death in the close-knit deaf community sends shock waves. And the prospect of more dying without a voice has him angry.

"My friend has passed away because of their unfair bargaining," he said. "There was already a [death] in Thunder Bay, Ernest was the second. In Sudbury we have one whose time is running out."

"It's time for the strike to end."

Hearing society, North Bay hospital respond

Officials with the Canadian Hearing Society said providing interpreting services during critical times for patients is "always a priority," and remains so during the strike.

In an emailed statement to CBC, spokesperson Kara-Ann Miel said hospitals make direct requests to the hearing society on behalf of their patients.

"Clients who request our services are provided with a highly skilled interpreter to best meet their needs," she was quoted as saying.

"Our pool of interpreters is made up of staff and freelance interpreters from across Ontario and, when needed, other provinces."

Patients can request specific interpreters but are not guaranteed to get that person at all times, she said, adding that remote help through Skype, Facetime and other online services is also available.

In a separate statement to CBC, officials with the North Bay Regional Health Centre said they couldn't discuss specifics about Guillemette's case as it would compromise the patient's personal health information.

Spokesperson Lindsay Smylie-Smith did confirm, however, that interpretive services, like sign language, are available through either community partners or hospital staff.

"The North Bay Regional Health Centre is committed to providing equal treatment to people with disabilities with respect to hospital services, programs, goods and facilities," she was quoted as saying in an emailed statement to CBC.

"This commitment extends to patients, families, visitors, employees and volunteers with visible or non-visible disabilities."