People in northeastern Ontario who deal with chronic pain are going to have more help in the near future.
The hospital in Sudbury will soon launch an integrated chronic pain management program.
Darren Jermyn with Health Sciences North says there are hundreds, if not thousands of people in the region who live with chronic pain.
Jermyn says chronic pain can happen for a number of reasons, including trauma from a collision or a lifelong illness such as arthritis.
Traditionally, he says chronic pain is treated by a single method: medication, rehabilitation or invention action such as surgery.
"They've kind of all been … in silo and sometimes you'll refer from one to another [treatment]," he said.
"What we want to do with this program is bring all three of those things together and help people manage their chronic pain. Generally, with chronic pain you're not looking for a cure. What you're trying to do is help people manage their pain."
Education component
Jermyn says the program will address the mental and emotional aspects of chronic pain.
"So we plan to have physicians, nurses, social workers, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, psychiatrists, psychologists, potentially some rehab assistance," he said.
"We plan to have a gym for the exercise component."
Jermyn adds education will be included as well.
"The majority of people that go through our program will also be entered into a six week education program, and that's truly where we feel we can tie all the pieces together," he said.
"You know, how do you time your medication with your exercise, with your other strategies for alleviating pain ... whether it be exercise or relaxation or meditation or whatever it may be. So we really want to educate people on how to manage their chronic pain."
The program, by doctor's referral, is expected to start in the spring.
