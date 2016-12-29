Fourteen people are still waiting to go home after a fire damaged their apartment building on Christmas Day.

An apartment on the second storey of a building on Clemow Avenue in Sudbury, Ont. caught fire around 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 25, according to Greater Sudbury Fire Services.

No one was home in that unit at the time.

Fire officials reported that no one was hurt in the blaze, but the building is uninhabitable due to severe fire and smoke damage; the electricity has also been disconnected.

An attached laundromat is also inoperable.

Blaze hit 'a little piece of heaven'

Pauline Ramsay lives next door to the building. She told CBC News she and her family were home when fire crews started to arrive on-scene.

"There was black, black, black smoke," Ramsay said. "I was so surprised by the fire."

"We live in a very nice neighbourhood here in Sudbury — a little piece of heaven as far as I'm concerned," she continued.

"This building has been here for quite a while. This is the first time they've ever had any problems at all."

72-hour help

Those affected by the fire haven't been left out in the cold.

Twelve of the 14 people displaced by the blaze asked for help from the Canadian Red Cross in Sudbury, according to David St. Georges, a disaster management co-ordinator.

The Red Cross helps victims of emergencies with food, clothing, shelter and medical needs for 72 hours after the incident.

Workers clear up the damage at the Clemow Avenue laundromat on Dec. 29. The Christmas Day fire was contained to one apartment unit, but fire services say other parts of the building sustained water damage as the flames were being put out. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

"During one of the most stressful times of the incident, right after it occurs, we'll make sure they have all their needs so they can rest, relax and start planning for the long-term," St. Georges said.

"When you think about losing absolutely everything, there's a tremendous amount that needs to be recovered, so that's all part of the puzzle."

Tenants are a 'tough group'

Many of the people affected are still in shock that their homes have been changed forever, St. Georges said, but noted that he's impressed with their attitudes going forward.

"They were resilient, and I use that word with every intent of the meaning," he said.

"They absorbed what had happened and they were staying very strong, especially on the day it occurred, so my hat's off to them."

David St. Georges is a community services coordinator for the Canadian Red Cross. (CBC)

"This is a tough group, I've got to give them that."

Because it's been longer than 72 hours since the fire, the victims are no longer being supported by the Red Cross. During those three days, St. Georges said the organization helps connect the displaced with city services for clothing, shelter and food.

"There is a bit of stress and pressure when those three days end," St. Georges said. "We try to encourage and educate them through those three days so when it occurs, it's a stepping stone, not a stumbling block."

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

It's unknown when the families can move back into the building.