Christine Elliott, one of the three candidates to lead Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party, issued a statement addressed to Harltey Lefton, the chair of the leadership election organization committee, calling for two additional debates — one in northern Ontario, and one in southwestern Ontario.

Two leadership debates have already been scheduled for February 15 in Toronto and February 28 in Ottawa.

"I understand we are facing unprecedented time constraints with this leadership election, we must not forget that the future success and economic prosperity of all parts of the province will be equally critical to our success as a government," Elliott wrote.

The letter adds that the debates should "require distinct conversations that acknowledge their respective regional circumstances."

Vic Fedeli was voted by caucus as interim leader of Ontario PC Party after Patrick Brown stepped down amid sexual misconduct allegations. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Doug Ford and Caroline Mulroney have also announced their intention to lead the party. Interim leader Vic Fedeli announced he would not seek the party's leadership in order to "combat rot" within the party.

The scramble to find a new leader comes after the resignation of former leader Patrick Brown, following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Conservatives currently have two seats in the north — Fedeli in Nipissing, and Ross Romano in Sault Ste. Marie.

The party will announce the results of the leadership race March 10.