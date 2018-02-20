Sometimes an idea works so well you have to do it again.

Last year, retired astronaut Chris Hadfield toured the country to celebrate Canada's sesquicentennial. He called it his Canada 150 Tour. During the tour, he shared stories about his love of space and love of Canada.

This year, he's doing a second tour called Canada 151. On Wednesday, he will be in North Bay as part of the tour.

"It's just been a delight in communities right across Canada," he said.

Hadfield says the idea is to celebrate the country and look at what we should be doing moving forward as a nation.

He says being an astronaut has allowed him to see the country and world from a different perspective. In space, he says it takes nine minutes to view all of Canada, travelling from west to east.

Seeing Canada in the 'time it takes to drink a cup of tea'

"When you're coming across the pacific, up on the horizon … in a minute you can see the start of Vancouver Island and the Rockies," he recalled.

"The speed is breathtaking. You're going 8 kilometres per second."

He says the experience allowed him to appreciate how massive geographically Canada is.

"You can see the detailed history of where we've chosen to settle, especially along the edges of the Great Lakes," he said.

He says viewing the entire country takes "about the time it takes to drink a cup of tea."

"It's beautiful. It puts it in the right context," he said.

Sharing the experience

"It's lovely to be able to see all of Canada in nine minutes and really get a sense of the fact that it's one place here on one planet. It helps, I think, align some of the regional disparities and concerns and recognizes that collectively, we're really an impressive and necessary and interesting part of the world."

Hadfield says he hopes people who attend get entertained and leave feeling the experience is better than what they hoped it would be.

"But for me, the really important part of it, is when you come away from it you should feel thoughtful about things you hadn't really been really thinking about before," he said.

"It is such a rare experience for a Canadian to have lived off the planet … and for me, it would just be a shame if I squandered that. I really want to try and share that experience as best I can."