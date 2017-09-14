The coroner's office is investigating the sudden death of an 18-month old child in Sudbury, Ont.

According to Sudbury Police, emergency medical services were called to an apartment on Louis Street Wednesday afternoon.

The coroner is now investigating because the toddler's death was sudden and unexpected said David Cameron, the Northeast Supervising Coroner.

Cameron told CBC News the post mortem was conducted on Thursday by forensic pathologists at Health Sciences North.

The results are still being put together, which is why Cameron was unable to provide a cause of death.

The police are assisting the coroner with the investigation.