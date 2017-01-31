The ministry of education hopes it will learn a few lessons from local childcare providers and parents.

Last night it held a public discussion on childcare policies in Ontario, as part of a provincial tour which hopes to glean some insight into effects of the new Child Care and Early Years Act, which came into effect in 2015.

'Please take my child, we won't tell anybody'

Carry Strelezki, an unlicensed childcare provider in Sudbury, said she's seeing firsthand parents' frustration with limited space availability.

"I'm not willing to jeopardize my business, but I feel really sorry for a lot of these parents because there just aren't enough spaces out there right now," Strelezski said.

"[Parents] will say to us, 'please just take my child, we won't tell anybody,'" she said, "'we'll make sure you're protected. And if something does come up, we'll pay your fine.'

"The parents are just so desperate, they're trying anything so they can to go back to work."

Ministry ready to listen to parents' ideas

The ministry's Shannon Fuller, who has been on the tour since the beginning, said they're hopeful to receive some constructive feedback from parents.

"Really, we're looking to engage parents and people working within the sector because they've got great ideas going forward and creative approaches," Fuller said.

Last night's participants came up with ideas like creating a public registry so care providers are easy to find, or allowing unlicensed care providers to take clients who use subsidies rather than only clients who pay out of pocket.

The ministry will stop in Woodbridge tomorrow for their last consultation.

The goal is it will take this information, use it to build a framework and apply that framework to modernize the childcare system and policies in Ontario.