The name Charlie Angus is listed on the Elections Canada website as a registered candidate to be the next federal NDP leader, but the Timmins-James Bay MP says he has yet to decide to throw his hat into the ring.

The 54-year-old posted on his Facebook page Thursday night that he will make his decision soon.

The Elections Canada site shows that he registered as a candidate to replace Tom Mulcair on Feb. 20. Fellow MP Peter Julian is the only other contestant officially in the race.

The well-known musician and author, who was first elected as an MP in 2004, has been publicly musing about a leadership attempt since stepping down as caucus chair in November.

July 3 is the deadline for candidates to get their name on the ballot for the NDP convention and leadership vote in October.

Before then, a series of debates is scheduled across the country, including May 27 in Sudbury.