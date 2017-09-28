Charges have been stayed against one of the two Sudbury men accused of murdering a Minnow Lake man earlier this year.

The remains of 59-year old Kenneth Edwards were found in a shed at a home on Bancroft Drive in March.

Thirty-year-old Patrick Sweeney was charged with first degree murder and indignity to a human body.

But on Thursday morning, those charges were stayed in a Sudbury court, for reasons the assistant Crown attorney trying the case declined to elaborate on.

The other accused in the Edwards murder case, Darcy Sheppard, made an appearance in Sudbury court Thursday as well.

Sweeney guilty of breaching bail

The murder and indignity to a human body charges against him are expected next to go to a preliminary hearing.

Sheppard's lawyer, Glenn Sandberg, says the stayed charged against Sweeney will have no impact on his client.

Sweeney will be a free man in a couple of days.

He was sentenced to two more days in jail for violating his bail in August by leaving his Kathleen Street home and contacting people he was ordered by the court not to.

Sweeney has served 57 days already, which he gets 86 days credit for, due to poor conditions in the Sudbury Jail.