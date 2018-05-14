The summer months are a busy time for tourists coming to Sudbury. They're also an opportunity to change visitors' perception of the city.

There are a number of major events and attractions planned for this summer, including marking the 40th anniversary of the city's re-greening efforts.

The tourism industry is thriving says Meredith Armstrong, manager of tourism and culture.

In 2014, 1.2 million tourists visited Sudbury and spent $250 million.

However, she says the challenge lies in getting older generations of travelers to change their thinking about the city. Many still have negative images of the city being like a moonscape.

Meredith Armstrong is Sudbury's manager of tourism and culture. (CBC) "When we can get visitors to come in person to Sudbury they're instantly impressed. It's beautiful," Armstrong said.

"The summer is one of the best times of the year, you've got lakes and trails, you've got urban amenities, more and more restaurants, patios are open, so I think really getting people out and exploring what we have to offer," she said.

Many visitors to Sudbury come to spend time with their friends and relatives who live here.

Armstrong says part of the city's tourism marketing strategy is directed toward local residents, who she calls 'ambassadors' who show off the city, and what it offers to their visitors.

"What are you going to do with your friends and family when they come?"

Celebrate re-greening efforts

This year marks 40 years since the city began its re-greening efforts. That lush green landscape plays a role in tourism marketing.

Rainbow Routes Association, a non-profit group which promotes trails and non-motorized routes across Greater Sudbury, is using the re-greening anniversary to get people out into nature, with specially planned hikes.

Executive director Daniel Barrette admits that much of their marketing of the trail network is directed to Sudbury residents.

Daniel Barrette is the executive director of Rainbow Routes Association. (Roger Corriveau/CBC) "We're just trying to show people that live here the huge potential that there is in using these trails for enjoyment, for active transportation," he said.

"Then maybe as that goes along they'll be ambassadors for the city and show their visitors that this is a great place to walk and hike."

For those who still think of Sudbury as a moonscape, Barrette wants then to take a hike on one of our local trails.

"If that picture is still in their mind they're definitely due to come back to Sudbury because it's the complete opposite now."

"We've got these vegetation, these beautiful picturesque areas of the city. These black rock caps combined with the pines and the trees," Barrette said.

"It makes for really pretty areas."

Flip outdated image 'on its head'

The Up Here festival, held in August actually uses that outdated image of Sudbury in its marketing strategy, but with a twist.

Christian Pelletier is the co-founder of the Up Here festival in Sudbury. It features musical performances by emerging artists, and muralists adding art pieces to buildings across the city. (Radio-Canada) One of the features of the summer event is muralists who come to the city to create colourful art pieces on buildings.

Christian Pelletier, co-founder of the Up Here Festival says there are still people, including some of the muralists they bring in, who have the old idea of the city being just a mining town.

"It's fun to kind of play on that, to flip it on its head, and just show that within this industrial landscape there's this burgeoning arts community," he said

"People love that story and they love being part of it."

Pelletier thinks it's great that the city uses murals from previous Up Here festivals as a promotional tool for tourism.

"[The murals are] having an impact long term, which we hadn't really considered when we first started doing."

Celebrate 'authentic' Sudbury

Armstrong says a lot of the city's digital marketing for tourism involves engaging people online and through social media.

"It's not just about reminding people what there is to do, it's about engaging them to tell their stories."

She says they want people to post their own stories about hidden gems, and what residents love about the city, by using #discoverSudbury.

"It really is quintessential to why Sudbury impresses people who may not have know what we had to offer," she said.

"We find that's been very successful in really celebrating the authentic side of Sudbury."