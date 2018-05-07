The business community in Sudbury is making clear what it wants from politicians as the their campaigns intensify ahead of the election on June 7th.

Last week, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce released its list called Vote Prosperity, containing 18 recommendations focussed on business priorities, it wants candidates, and eventually, the new government to adopt.

Chambers all across Ontario support the platform, including the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce.

"We're encouraging all candidates to really have a look at the report and to see how their platform, as it currently stands, relates to these recommendations, and to see whether there's any room to incorporate those recommendations," chair of the Sudbury Chamber, Michael Mcnamara says.

Northern business issues

There are a few specific issues in the business platform that Chambers across northern Ontario want party candidates to address, such as expanding the skilled labour force.

Michael Mcnamara is chair of the board for the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce. (Radio Canada) "We've got positions available, but we don't have people to fill those specific positions, so really there's a whole series of policies that can be implemented to help the government help companies fill those skilled labour positions," Mcnamara says.

Chambers also want the new government to improve broadband access across the north.

"That again has a huge impact on businesses, especially in an internet age to be able to do business online, to distribute your products around the world effectively," Mcnamara says.

He added that developing the Ring of Fire, a billion dollar mining project in the far northern region of the province, is also a priority for the Sudbury Chamber and others.

Non-partisan organization

He says the Sudbury Chamber of Commerce isn't supporting one party or candidate over another.

"Whatever party can put together the best combination of policies related specifically to business they're the candidate that we like," Mcnamara said.

The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce has planned two all candidates debates for the two local ridings.

The one for the Sudbury riding is set for May 23 at 7 p.m. at College Boreal. While the all candidates debate for the Nickel Belt riding will be May 29 at 7 p.m. at Cousin Vinny's in Hanmer.