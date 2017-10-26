The latest numbers from the census show the Indigenous population in northern Ontario cities has reached above 10 per cent for the first time.

Greater Sudbury gained 2,000 more Indigenous people in the last five years and cities like Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins saw increases of about 1,400 people.

University of Sudbury professor Kevin FitzMaurice says studies show very few people are moving off reserve, as they did in years past. He says many people already living in cities are identifying themselves as Indigenous.

"Initially they identify as having Aboriginal ancestry, so having a great grandmother or grandfather. But there's also a transition from having ancestry to identity," he said.

"So essentially more and more people are discovering their Aboriginal roots."

The number of South Asians in Sudbury more than doubled with 1,400 now including themselves in that community.

Rayudu Koka is a long-time multiculturalism advocate in the city. He says most South Asians coming to Sudbury are professionals and business owners.

"It is good that our community is welcoming and inviting," he said.

"Most of them seem to be employed at some sort of job or business, so that's a good thing for our community."