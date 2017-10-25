The latest numbers from the census tell us that the complexion of northern Ontario is changing and getting some more colour.
Wednesday's release from the 2016 Census also shows a steady increase in the urban Indigenous population in the north's five major cities.
Immigration to the north slowed in the last five years, with most northern cities seeing a shrinking number of immigrants moving in and even the cities that saw increases have miniscule immigration numbers compared with other parts of Canada.
Visible minorities
- Greater Sudbury: 5,990 or 3.7% of the population, up from 4,200 in 2011 and 3,280 in 2006
- Sault Ste. Marie: 2,000 or 2.7% of the population, up from 1,215 in 2011 and 940 in 2006
- North Bay: 1,630 or 3.2% of the population, up from 1,365 in 2011.
- Timmins: 785 or 1.8% of the population, down from 910 in 2011
- Thunder Bay: 4,705 or 4% of the population, up from 3,565 in 2011
Recent immigrants
- Greater Sudbury: 1,005 since 2011, up from 665 between 2006 and 2011.
- Sault Ste. Marie: 260 since 2011, down from 340 between 2006 and 2011.
- North Bay: 205 since 2011, down from 250 between 2006 and 2011.
- Timmins: 170 since 2011, up from 90 between 2006 and 2011.
- Thunder Bay: 645 since 2011, down from 805 between 2006 and 2011.
Urban Indigenous population
- Greater Sudbury: 14,960 or 9.4%, up from 12,960 in 2011
- Sault Ste. Marie: 8,120 or 11%, up from 6,740 in 2011
- North Bay: 5,415 or 10%, up from 4,185 in 2011
- Timmins: 4,715 or 11%, up from 3,375 in 2011
- Thunder Bay: 13,490 or 12%, up from 10,085 in 2011