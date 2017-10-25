The latest numbers from the census tell us that the complexion of northern Ontario is changing and getting some more colour.

Wednesday's release from the 2016 Census also shows a steady increase in the urban Indigenous population in the north's five major cities.

Immigration to the north slowed in the last five years, with most northern cities seeing a shrinking number of immigrants moving in and even the cities that saw increases have miniscule immigration numbers compared with other parts of Canada.

Visible minorities

Greater Sudbury : 5,990 or 3.7% of the population, up from 4,200 in 2011 and 3,280 in 2006

: 5,990 or 3.7% of the population, up from 4,200 in 2011 and 3,280 in 2006 Sault Ste. Marie: 2,000 or 2.7% of the population, up from 1,215 in 2011 and 940 in 2006

2,000 or 2.7% of the population, up from 1,215 in 2011 and 940 in 2006 North Bay: 1,630 or 3.2% of the population, up from 1,365 in 2011.

1,630 or 3.2% of the population, up from 1,365 in 2011. Timmins: 785 or 1.8% of the population, down from 910 in 2011

785 or 1.8% of the population, down from 910 in 2011 Thunder Bay: 4,705 or 4% of the population, up from 3,565 in 2011

Recent immigrants

​Greater Sudbury : 1,005 since 2011, up from 665 between 2006 and 2011.

: 1,005 since 2011, up from 665 between 2006 and 2011. Sault Ste. Marie : 260 since 2011, down from 340 between 2006 and 2011.

: 260 since 2011, down from 340 between 2006 and 2011. North Bay : 205 since 2011, down from 250 between 2006 and 2011.

: 205 since 2011, down from 250 between 2006 and 2011. Timmins : 170 since 2011, up from 90 between 2006 and 2011.

: 170 since 2011, up from 90 between 2006 and 2011. Thunder Bay: 645 since 2011, down from 805 between 2006 and 2011.

Urban Indigenous population