If you've ever listened to CBC radio in northeastern Ontario, you've likely heard Ken Kontturi's work.

He's not a host, a producer or a reporter — he's part of a small team that keeps CBC radio in northeastern Ontario on the air. After almost 40 years of doing that job, he's retiring from being a supervising remote area transmitter technologist.

"We cover from out of Sudbury as far as Huntsville up to Dubreuilville and the James Bay Coast over the Mattawa," he said.

"Like some days, we honestly get paid too much because we're sitting in the truck driving and listening to the radio. Other days, we don't get paid nearly enough because we're up to our necks in alligators."

Being in a large, geographical area, there are several transmitters that ensure listeners can hear the CBC northeastern Ontario feed. Kontturi says many transmitters can be accessed by road, but not in all areas.

"Sites like Temiskaming, you're probably looking at three or four kilometres off the road," he said. "Some we walk [with] snowshoes like say our Espanola transmitter."

Transmitter technologists receive calls when the radio feed is knocked off the air. Kontturi says the job is easier now as technologists have access to remote controls and backup transmitters to help.

"Back in the day, we had one source of audio and one transmitter and if it went, that's it, you hit the road," he said.

As for what's next, Konturri says he has plans for his retirement.

"I'm going to a non-unionized job at the house," he said. "It requires laminate flooring installs. There's a list. I'll be busy."