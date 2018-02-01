On Friday, Feb. 2, listeners of CBC in the city of Sault Ste. Marie will be able to get a live view of the show, Morning North.

Morning North is broadcasting from The Machine Shop at 83 Huron St. between 6:10 a.m. and 8:37 a.m. The broadcast will kick off the annual Bon Soo annual event, which has been taking place in the city since 1964.

We're going to bring you a variety of stories from that community — everything from the people who have played Mr. Bon Soo over the years, to a conversation with young Italians who are torn between the culture of their immigrant parents and the Canadian identity they were born into.

The face of Mr. Bon Soo has changed throughout the years. This is the original suit, which was created a few years after the carnival started in 1964. (Supplied/Robin McDonald)

One of the biggest fans of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, Chris Sierzputowski, will join the program to read the sports after each local newscast.

Chris Sierzputowski is a superfan of the Soo Greyhounds. (Supplied/Chris Sierzputowski )

If you're in the area, drop by, say hello and meet host Markus Schwabe and other CBC personalities.

For those who can't join us, you can listen online, and see photos and videos on our Facebook page.