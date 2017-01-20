Earlier this week, Science North in Sudbury, Ont., invited a group from CBC to try out its new escape room.

The group — made up of CBC Morning North host Markus Schwabe, Morning North producer Jan Lakes, reporter Erik White, and Gabrielle Schwabe, Markus's daughter — was the very first team to try out the immersive puzzle experience.

"You're brought into a space that is completely themed, has a story, and you're invited to figure out what the puzzles are and move through the rooms with the goal of escaping in a set amount of time," explains Science North staff scientist Nina Nesseth.

Science North staff Scientist Nina Nesseth. (@cestmabiologie/Instagram)

Nesseth says the escape room at Science North is designed to look like a research facility. It's called CortX Laboratories.

Users are told they are part of a clinical trial looking at whether flat water versus sparkling water will change how they perform certain tasks.

Find the antidote before it's too late

But the storyline, once inside the first room, is that teams have a limited time to find an antidote to a dangerous drug they've been exposed to.

"There are all sorts of puzzles ranging from search and find puzzles ... to puzzles that require you to solve codes, find keys or unlock doors, [or] unlock secret panels," says Nesseth.

CBC Morning North producer Jan Lakes tries to solve a puzzle in the new Escape Room at Science North in Sudbury, Ont. (CBC)

Did the CBC team make it out alive?

Unfortunately, the CBC team admitted defeat, as they ran out of time to complete all the puzzles.

"We were not successful at getting through," says Schwabe. "We did not make it."

Science North's escape room officially opens today.