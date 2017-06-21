Join CBC Radio One this afternoon for a special National Aboriginal Day celebration, broadcasting throughout Ontario live from our studios in Sudbury.

There will be stories celebrating the culture, music and achievements of Indigenous peoples in our neighborhoods, cities and regions, hosted by Jason Turnbull, the host of northern Ontario's afternoon radio show Up North.

Stacy Sauve is carving a tree in memory of residential school survivors in the town of Spanish. (Olivia Stefanovich CBC)

Indigenous success stories from across Ontario

In Sudbury, we'll meet Stacy Sauve, a local artist who has immortalized residential school survivors in a remarkable tree carving, and we'll visit a new Indigenous Sharing and Learning Centre at Laurentian University.

We'll talk with Terrylynn Brant, the "seed keeper" from Six Nations Reserve near Brantford, Ont. who is trying preserve her heritage through seeds.

Terrylynn Brant now has six gardens where she grows and preserves traditional varieties of food plants that are no longer widely available (Kate Bueckert/ CBC)

We'll visit with Melissa Phillips, who is the curator behind a Métis museum exhibit in Windsor, Ont.

Melissa Phillips is curating the exhibits at the Chimczuk Museum in Windsor. (Rima Hamadi CBC)

We'll hear from a panel of Indigenous actors on the stage with the Stratford Festival.

We'll speak to Chief Louise Hillier, who is in the process of establishing a new reservation for the Caldwell First Nation near Windsor.

Former Caldwell First Nation Chief Louise Hillier is in the process of establishing a new reserve. (CBC)

We'll be joined by Chris dela Torre, the host of southwestern Ontario's afternoon show Afternoon Drive. He'll be live from National Aboriginal Day Celebrations in London, Ont.

You'll also hear the best music from the most creative voices in Indigenous music. Here's a sample.

Join us at 4:00 p.m. eastern for more!