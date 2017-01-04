It's been almost two weeks since 140 workers with the Children's Aid Society of Nipissing and Parry Sound were locked out.

They've been walking the picket line at the agency's offices.

Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas plans to visit the picket line in North Bay later this morning, saying she wants to show the workers her support.

But she also wants to show her disappointment that the CAS is using replacement workers during the dispute.

Gelinas says she was told retired managers, workers from outside the region and those who've left the agency have crossed the picket line to look after cases.

"Why do they feel that they need to have people cross their picket lines when there are already protocols in place to make sure that management and non-unionized staff are allowed to continue to do the mandatory work that needs to continue," Gelinas said.

A representative from the CAS says a contingency plan is in place that involves management, retired staff and workers from outside the region.

She says their first priority is to protect the children and youth in their care.

But Gelinas says using temporary replacement workers only makes matters worse.

"It does put children at risk, it puts families at risk, it puts our community at risk," she said.

"Why is it that we need those replacement workers has not been explained to me and this is a big part of my motivation to drive to North Bay."

Gelinas says Labour Minister Kevin Flynn does not support the use of replacement workers, yet a government agency is using replacement workers during this lock-out.

Gelinas has previously put forward two private members bills that would track whether or not temporary workers are being used during a dispute, and banning the use of scabs or replacement workers during a dispute.

However, those bills were quashed at the end of September when the house was prorogued.

Gelinas says she plans to re-introduce the two bills at the end of February.