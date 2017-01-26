The union representing 140 locked out full time, part time and casual workers with Nipissing and Parry Sound's Children's Aid Society says it was able to get some face time with Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne on Wednesday.

The child and youth workers workers with CUPE Local 2049 have been walking the picket line for about five weeks now after they were locked out by the CAS in northeastern Ontario.

The premier was in North Bay, Wednesday to visit Nipissing University and Canadore College. The union set up information pickets at both locations to get the premier's attention.

"We know it's not the premier's position to step in on labour disputes but we... really hope that she'll pay attention to our situation," said Debbie Hill, the president of local 2049.

"We're going to be trying to appeal to her to perhaps speak with

Kathleen Wynne was in North Bay, Ont. Wednesday visiting the city's two post-secondary institutions: Nipissing University and Canadore College. (Submitted by CUPE Local 2049)

[Minister of Children and Youth Services Michael Coteau] or in some way support us to get people back to the table and ultimately back to work."

The two sides have not been able to find middle ground on issues such as workload as well as "unfair" contract language surrounding layoffs, according to the union.

No new negotiations are scheduled and a recent mediation date was cancelled.

Earlier in January, a representative with the Children's Aid Society told CBC News that the agency has been using management, former employees, workers from outside the region and retired CAS staff to fill in during the dispute.

Workers concerned about cancelled board meetings

The labour disruption has also caused the cancellation of regularly-scheduled board meetings for the CAS, and that development is worrying the locked-out workers.

The agency, on its website, announced that meetings are on hold due to the work stoppage.

The board meetings are an opportunity for the public to express concerns to the society, Hill said.

"We certainly are hearing ... on a daily basis from clients, from foster parents, from community service providers that there are concerns about service issues during the lockout," she said.

The 140 full time, part time and casual child and youth workers has been on the picket line for about five weeks. (Submitted by CUPE Local 2049)

"There's people that want to know more information and want to see how we can get people back to work."

The Children's Aid Society, on its website, posted that it is keeping stakeholders, including members of the public, informed through posts on the site and well as through information in local media.

A meeting scheduled for Jan. 24 has been postponed, not cancelled, the agency added.