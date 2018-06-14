OPP charge caregiver after elderly man found living in 'deplorable' conditions in Elliott Lake

Provincial Police have charged a 68 year old woman working as a caregiver in Elliott Lake after investigating a complaint of an elderly man living in deplorable conditions.

The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) conducted the investigation.

It determined that numerous legal documents had been forged and a substantial amount of money stolen from the victim.

The woman is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life, criminal breach of trust, and theft over $5000.

She is also facing fourteen counts each of theft under $5000, fraud under $5000, making forged documents, and using forged documents.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on July 3, 2018.

The OPP believes there may be more victims in the area.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the East Algoma Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority.