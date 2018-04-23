Sudbury will be the final stop Monday night for a provincial review on new carding regulations.

That's what it's called when a police officer stops a citizen and asks for identification.

It's been a big issue in southern Ontario communities, including Toronto, where some have called the practice racist.

The province responded with new restrictions which require police to tell citizens why they're asking for identification.

Review lawyer Prasanna Ranganathan says the discussion often strays from carding into how police deal with the public in general.

"We do talk about what should police-public interactions look like," she said.

"So we've heard a full range of views on that and people have been very open and candid with their experiences."

'Range of views'

Ranganathan adds people have varied opinions on the topic.

"People have indicated that they don't think the practice should be regulated at all, it should just be stopped," she said.

"Other people have indicated that they want more information on the training officers are receiving, so it's really just been a full range of views."

The Sudbury consultation takes place tonight at the Radisson hotel from 6 to 8 p.m.

The review has to file its report with the Ontario government by the end of the year.