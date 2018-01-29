Students in Espanola are getting ready to grab some cardboard and duct tape to build a boat and race.

On Wednesday, the Skills Ontario Cardboard Boat Race will take place in Espanola with more than 120 students from a number of schools taking part.

Brittany Raymond with Skills Ontario says students will be given duct tape and cardboard and will build boats in two hours.

"Then, we test it in the pool to see how it goes," she said.

Raymond says students come prepared with a design. She says the boats are judged on a number of factors.

"The big kind of weighted categories would be the speed test and the weight test," she said.

"So the fastest teams get higher points and … then the boat that carries the highest weight will get … higher points."

Students are also judged on teamwork, safety, decorating and planning.

Raymond says the race teaches students skills-based learning and allows them to practice planning and design, teamwork and construction.

"Everyone comes with their own ideas," she said.

"What seems to do well in the regional competition is a good solid design."

Winners from the regional event will compete in the upcoming provincial event in Waterloo in March.