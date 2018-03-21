Greater Sudbury Fire Services is sending out a reminder about carbon monoxide alarms after a fatal tragedy in Barrie over the weekend.

An infant boy died, and his sister and mother were hospitalized with carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

Fire investigators in Barrie says the home did not have a working carbon monoxide alarm.

Carbon monoxide alarms are mandatory in all Ontario homes that have a fuel-burning appliance, a fireplace or a storage garage.

These alarms should be placed near all sleeping areas, says Luc Willard, the senior public safety officer for Greater Sudbury Fire Services.

Luc Willard is the public safety officer with Greater Sudbury Fire Services. (Twitter: @CGSFireServices Greater Sudbury Fire Services)

"Without that carbon monoxide alarm, your chances of surviving are greatly reduced, especially at night when you're sleeping," he says.

CO alarms provide an early warning that carbon monoxide is present.

"Carbon monoxide is invisible to all our senses. That's why they call it the silent killer. There's no odour to it, there's no colour and there's no taste to carbon monoxide," Willard says.

He adds that children and small animals are most susceptible to the gas.

In 2017, Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to 47 incidents where carbon monoxide was present in the home. None of those cases were fatal.

"We never know what we're going to encounter because of the seriousness of carbon monoxide," Willard says.

So far in 2018, fire crews have responded to 15 calls where the deadly gas was present in homes in Greater Sudbury.

"We do have more calls — carbon monoxide calls — during the winter because of all these appliances that are operating during the winter," he says.

"Don't take a chance, you want to step out of the building, and give us a call" - Luc Willard, fire prevention officer

Some alarms could go off falsely, particularly when the equipment reaches the end of its life Willard says. Depending on the manufacturer, CO alarms can last between 7 and 10 years.

If people are unsure of the reason for the CO alarm going off, Willard encourages them to call fire services, just in case.

"Don't take a chance, you want to step out of the building, and give us a call."