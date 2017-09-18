West Parry Sound OPP say a 61-year-old Capreol man is dead following a head-on crash on Highway 69.

Staff Sergeant Mike Gordon says police were called to the collision south of Pointe au Baril just before 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

Gordon says the driver of the northbound vehicle, Nehemiah Richards of Capreol, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the southbound vehicle, a man from eastern Ontario, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gordon says police continue to investigate.

"We are seeking the assistance of the public," he said. "So if anyone did witness the collision, we're asking them to call West Parry Sound OPP."

The highway was closed for several hours but has since re-opened.