A post secondary school based in Sudbury plans to capitalize on the emerging cannabis industry, which is expected to grow significantly once the federal government legalizes marijuana later this summer.

Collège Boréal has launched three online courses in cannabis training. The courses are each eight weeks long and are available in both English and French.

"With the cannabis industry obviously in a boom, and the upcoming legislation that's around the corner, there is a very high demand for trained professionals," Julie Nadeau, director of Contract Training said.

Collège Boréal is an all French post-secondary school, however Nadeau says through the Contract Training department, Boréal can offer these training courses in both official languages.

"On the contract training side it's basically courses and programs to respond to the demand that's out there."

The three new courses will focus on the production, sale and marketing of cannabis, as well as the financing of a cannabis business. Topics will also include health and safety and regulations.

Nadeau added the courses don't have to be taken in any particular order, and there is no pre-requisite for students.

Once students are finished the eight weeks of study, they will get a certificate of acknowledgement that they completed the courses from the college.

"We're happy to be meeting the demand and the need, and providing education."

She says the school is also looking at expanding its cannabis training offerings in the future to include retail distribution. In the fall, Collège Boréal plans to launch its cannabis production technician program.

Boréal drew on knowledge from industry experts

When designing the courses, Nadeau says Boréal looked to other experts who offer similar training.

"We've also consulted with the professionals in the industry — partners who are in the development of the plants, and we've also obviously had to engage in to the legislation itself to make sure we're all on top of the rules and regulations," she said.

But she does want to make one thing clear about the cannabis training courses from Boréal.

"[There is] just one aspect that might be important to mention is that with all these courses that there will be no actual growing of the cannabis or selling on the actual college's site."