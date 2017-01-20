Federal and provincial funds have been announced for Canadore College in North Bay, Ont. to build a state-of-the-art post-production facility on its main campus.

The $875,000 investment is so the college can establish a new program, aimed at the "growing needs of the northern Ontario film industry," according to a written release issued by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Friday in conjunction with the announcement.

The money is being distributed through FedNor and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.

"Film production is one of the fastest growing industries in the region and this ... will support the continued growth of the sector, while providing students with the skills needed to pursue employment in this specialized field," Navdeep Bains, the minister responsible for FedNor was quoted as saying in the release.

The new facility is expected to include technology and equipment needed for accreditation by Dolby — the audio technology giant. According to federal officials, it would make Canadore the first educational institution in Canada to have that distinction.

Post-production involves all the work done after filming, such as colour correction, sound mixing and overdubbing.

Once the facility is complete, it is expected to feature a post-production theatre and a variety of specialized studios, as well as office space and a 24-seat computer lab, according to Friday's announcement.