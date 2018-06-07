Canadore College offering job counselling 'for life'

Canadore College is offering current students and alumni job counselling for life.

The North Bay school announced that it has opened a new Centre for Career Development, with the goal of giving past and present students some extra support in their job hunts.

Ryan Drouin, the centre's manager, said the services offered will assist with job searches, resume and cover letter writing skills, and more.

"What we're trying to do with the Centre for Career Development is bridge the gap on those soft skills and help [students] actually get those employment opportunities," Drouin said.

Drouin pointed to skills like problem solving, oral communication and organization skills — aspects that are not always covered in the classroom.

"We've always done a great job [teaching] technical sills," Drouin said. "But one of the things is helping students connect with employers, help employers connect with talent, or with our alumni, and just make it an easier transition."

"Basically, [the centre will] work full circle for students."

From near and far, brand-new and long-ago, students and alumni of a northern college have a new resource. Canadore in North Bay will offer what it calls lifelong career support at its new Centre for Career Development. It will offer tactics for job applications, develop skills such as time management and problem solving, provide mentors and on-the-job experiences. Ryan Drouin is the manager of the centre. 4:49

Drouin said the cost of the new centre will come from student fees.

According to the college, Canadore's students rate the college above the provincial average when it comes to programs providing them with the knowledge and skills they require to be employed within their field.

The college has an estimated 44,000 alumni in locations around the globe.