In the small community of Earlton in Temiskaming Shores, you might find the nicest person in the country.

Alaya Robert, 19, has been nominated as Canada's Nicest Person in a national contest through Roots Canada for the country's 150 celebration this year.

Robert has built homes in Jamaica and has also been active in her community with Meals on Wheels. She's also a volunteer firefighter, like her father.

Robert told CBC's Up North that her father and both grandmothers are her biggest influences.

"They taught me a simple act of kindness can make a difference in someone's life," Robert said. "And making a difference in life is making other people happy."

"My dad has been a volunteer [fire fighter] for 12 years, and the chief for the past two," she said. "I remember being little, and his pager would go off and then he had to go leave to help someone or their house in need."

"It was very hard, but seeing him do all this and making a difference, as soon as I turned 18, I applied to be a volunteer firefighter and help as many people as I can."

As part of the contest, Roots is donating the profits from the sale of "nice" buttons to support Indigenous Youth Empowerment Programming run by WE.

The winner will receive a $10,000 donation to a charity of their choice and a $500 Roots gift card & custom award jacket.

Voting ends June 18.

You can vote at the Roots web site here.