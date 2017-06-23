A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender, known to frequent the Sudbury area.

Ontario's provincial police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Boyd Richards, who is unlawfully at large.

​Richards is 45 years old, 5'7" and weighs around 210 pounds.

He has several tattoos including a swastika made of battle axes on his head, barbed wire tattooing around his entire neck, a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm, a cross on his left hand, a pig with bullet holes with "OPP" written under it on each calf, and three fully-cloaked "KKK" members on his left calf.

Richards also has a scar on his left arm.

He is serving a sentence of 10 years, six months for several convictions including robbery, break and enter and theft, and using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence.

He is known to frequent the Sudbury area, as well as the Ottawa, Renfrew and Lanark areas.

