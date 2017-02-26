The team of Sudburians hoping to bring the Canada Summer Games to the city in 2021 have their game faces on (or is it games faces?) Monday, as the bid review committee makes its final visit before picking a host city next month.

This is the final visit before the committee announces on March 30 whether the two-week multi-sport event will be held in Waterloo, Niagara, Ottawa or Sudbury.

And the local bid committee has a full-day planned.

The Canada Games committee will be taken out for a quick snowshoe walk on Lake Ramsey, which would host five different sports if Sudbury lands the 2021 summer games. (Erik White/CBC )

After breakfast at the new Northern Water Sports Centre, the review committee will be taken out for a snowshoe on Lake Ramsey, which would host the canoeing, rowing, kayaking, sailing, open water swimming and beach volleyball events.

Paul Schweyer, the city's major event development officer, says having the water sports in the same, central location is a major difference between Sudbury and the southern Ontario bids.

"We want to make this a unique experience for them so that we can stand out from the other communities. That's how we're going to win this," he says.

Schweyer is a competitive golfer and describes himself as a competitive person in general, but he says he doesn't expect to have game day anxiety while showing the committee around Sudbury.

"In terms of nerves, no, I think we just want to show them a little northern hospitality, be ourselves and show them why the games should come to Sudbury," he says.

Hiawatha Osawmick is the chef behind Ozaawmik's Catering that will cook for the Canada Games committee. (Ozaawmik's Catering )

After snowshoeing, the committee will be served a lunch based on Indigenous ingredients at the water sports centre.

Chef Hiawatha Osawamick runs Ozaawmik's Catering out of Wahnapitae First Nation and is planning a menu of bannock with maple butter, duck, pickerel, rabbit and elk meatballs.

She says she's happy for the opportunity to show off indigenous cuisine and culture.

And doesn't expect to feel any anxiety while cooking for the Canada Games committee.

"I feel great. It's something I've done many times, so it'll be a walk in the park for me," says Osawamick.

Laurentian University would play a key role if Greater Sudbury lands the 2021 Canada Summer Games, with events in the pool, gym and stadium. (Erik White/CBC )

In the afternoon, the committee tour moves to Laurentian University, which would host the athletes village, as well as several sporting venues, including the track and field stadium and the swimming pool.

At 1 p.m. Monday, Sudburians are welcomed to witness a mini-Canada Games starring 200 Grade 3 students from across the city playing seven summer sports in the warm confines of the Ben Avery Gymnasium.

It is the brainchild of second-year Laurentian sport and physical education student Emily Hill, whose professor Amanda Schweinbenz is the co-chair of the Sudbury Canada Games bid.

"Dr. Schweinbenz keeps saying we'll know it works if we get the games," says Hill.

"It is a little bit of pressure, but we are just a small part of the day. As long we can just get the kids going and get the activities rolling by the time they all show up, I'll be fine."