Niagara has beaten out Sudbury and will host the 2021 Canada Summer Games.

The announcement was made early Thursday afternoon in Toronto. In the northeast, several dozen people were watching and waiting at Science North in Sudbury.

Ottawa and the Waterloo Region were also trying for the two-week long multi-sport event.

This was Sudbury's third try for the Canada Summer Games after bidding for the 1981 event and putting in a joint bid with North Bay for the 2001 edition.