As the rest of the country is preparing to mark Canada 150, others plan to sit out on the celebrations.

Many Indigenous communities will not be taking part in Canada Day festivities, saying the nation has a deeper history than just 150 years, and that celebrations do not recognize Indigenous history or experience.

Anne Solomon, president of the N'Swakamok Friendship Centre in Sudbury, said the centre's board of directors decided they would not be celebrating the anniversary of confederation.

"Frankly, we don't really have anything to celebrate," she said. "The fact of the matter is, that Canada does not celebrate the original people. It celebrates itself."

"Canada Day celebrations, for many in our community, has never really been a big celebration relative to Canada," she said. "We spend our time in our own communities to celebrate each other."

Solomon said Canada 150 might become relevant to First Nation communities if more Canadians acknowledge the experience of Indigenous people.