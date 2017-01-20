A kitchen fire in a row house unit in Cambrian Heights Thursday night has forced seven people from their homes, according to fire officials in Sudbury, Ont.

Crews from Greater Sudbury Fire were called to a row of housing units on Bruce Avenue around 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

Four people had to be evacuated from the units. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused smoke and fire damage to one unit, estimated at $200,000, according to Platoon Chief Mike Valiquette, with Greater Sudbury Fire Services.

Two other units sustained, what the fire department is calling, minor damage.

Valiquette says the cause of the blaze was an unattended pot that was left on a stove.

The Canadian Red Cross in Sudbury was called to provide help to the residents who were displaced by the fire.