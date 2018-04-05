If you're looking to start your post-secondary education in the spring, a Sudbury college is making that possible for some programs.

Cambrian College says it will be accepting students for a semester that starts in May. Two programs will be offered including practical nursing and project management.

President Bill Best says the eventual goal is to have up to 1,000 students on campus during the summer.

"We really think that people look at education differently and rather than having to wait until September," he said.

Bill Best is the president of Cambrian College. (Supplied)

"I think we'll get a good uptake in terms of people looking to take it here in May."

Best says January is sometimes offered as an entry point, but a May start is new for Cambrian.

"Don't just think about college or going to back to school [as] one time of year, but also to contemplate that there may be wonderful opportunities available for January and May," he said.

"Check us out at Cambrian College to make sure that you know what's available, when it's available and start that trajectory towards that new life maybe sooner than you think."

Expansion considered

Best says this summer, he expects about 400 students to be on campus.

"We're finding many of our students, particularly our international students, want the flexibility to start their college education in the spring as opposed to the fall and winter," Jean Brown, the college's vice-president of academics said.

"We'll try this approach for these two programs as they seem like a good fit for this approach. If this is successful, we will consider expanding the number of programs with a May start."

The college says it's also introducing seven new programs in the fall of 2018 including business analytics, crime analytics, health analytics, community and health services navigation, social services worker - Indigenous specialization, environmental technician and mobile application development.