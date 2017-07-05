Cambrian College will be celebrating its 50th anniversary later this year.

To mark that significant event, the organizing committee plans to put together a time capsule.

They're asking Cambrian alumni and members of the Sudbury community to suggest and contribute items for the project.

Rick Fedec, a retired college administrator, stated in a release that alumni's stories and memorabilia are an important part of the college's history and identity.

"Over the past 50 years, tens of thousands of people have studied, lived, learned, and worked at Cambrian College," he said.

"As committee co-chair, I'm hearing interesting stories and suggestions, and learning about unique pieces of college memorabilia that people have cherished for decades."

Kathy Wells-McNeil says going through people's suggestions for time capsule items has been "transformative." (@WellsMcNeil-- Twitter)

Kathy Wells-McNeil, co-chair of the 50th anniversary committee and a graduate of Cambrian's Nursing program, said the retrospective is transformative.

"It's exciting to see suggestions coming in that show how Cambrian has shaped people's lives," Wells-McNeil said. "When we look at this evolution, we see how changes at the college reflect society."

"Of course, this is also a tremendous opportunity to come together, and to imagine new ways to serve future generations over the next 50 years," she said.

Submissions will be collected at the alumni office on campus until August 11.

The 50th anniversary committee will then vote on each item with the final list revealed August 21.

Suggestions can be called or emailed or brought in to the alumni office at Cambrian.