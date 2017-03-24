Kindergarten students and college students in Sudbury got together this week to collaborate on a unique art project.
The youngsters from Northeastern Elementary School were teamed up with Art and Design Fundamentals students from Cambrian College.
The college students engaged the kindergarten students in a pre-art-making discussion using the following question:
"If you could do something to change the world, what would you do?"
Cambrian teacher and local artist Johanna Westby said they wanted to ask a fairly broad question, so that they would get incredibly diverse answers.
"We got answers that ranged from the children [wanting] to change dogs and cats into all different colours, and make unicorns everywhere ... [to] even things to do with hunting and homelessness," she said.
The college students will use the kindergarten students' art as inspiration to create their own original works about how to change the world.
Working with the youngsters was a new experience for the college students.
"We decided that we wanted to work with children because they offer a level of imagination," Westby continued.
"Real, unbelievably imaginative and totally lateral thinking that we would expect. It is to expect the unexpected when you're working with children."
A gallery show of all the artwork is scheduled for May 11 at Sudbury's Open Studio.
